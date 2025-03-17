The annual St Patrick's Day parade in Downpatrick made its way though the town's streets Led by St Patrick himself, the Parade on Monday 17 March 2025 offered a feast for eyes and ears as swirling dancers, community floats and costumed characters entertain the crowds. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.placeholder image
The annual St Patrick's Day parade in Downpatrick made its way though the town's streets Led by St Patrick himself, the Parade on Monday 17 March 2025 offered a feast for eyes and ears as swirling dancers, community floats and costumed characters entertain the crowds. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In Pictures: Crowds take to the streets in Downpatrick to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST
Celebrations on St Patrick’s Day in the town where the Saint is burried

Pictures from Press Eye

1. st patrick's day parade in downpatrick 33.JPG

2. st patrick's day parade in downpatrick 29.JPG

3. st patrick's day parade in downpatrick 30.JPG

4. st patrick's day parade in downpatrick 41.JPG

Related topics:Downpatrick
