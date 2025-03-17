In Pictures: Crowds take to the streets in Downpatrick to celebrate St Patrick's Day

Celebrations on St Patrick’s Day in the town where the Saint is burried
Pictures from Press Eye
1. st patrick's day parade in downpatrick 33.JPG
The annual St Patrick's Day parade in Downpatrick made its way though the town's streets Led by St Patrick himself, the Parade on Monday 17 March 2025 offered a feast for eyes and ears as swirling dancers, community floats and costumed characters entertain the crowds. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: -
