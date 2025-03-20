In Pictures: King and Queen start second day of their Northern Ireland tour by visiting the North West

Crowds waited for the arrival of the royal couple in Limavady
Royal visit day 2
1. King Charles III speaking to schoolchildren as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
King Charles III speaking to schoolchildren as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland Photo: Liam McBurney
Nadine Conner holding her English Cocker Spaniel Lily as she waits for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their visit Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Henry Nicholls
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well-wishers as they arrive to visit the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, in Limavady, on March 20, 2025, during a three-day trip to Northern Ireland Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
