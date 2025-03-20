In Pictures: King and Queen start second day of their Northern Ireland tour by visiting the North West

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their official visit to Northern Ireland.Their Majesties arrived in Northern Ireland, and visited Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.Their Majesties are greeted by members of the local community and visit a local business.Opened in 2010, and celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre provides a host of dynamic cultural programmes across music, heritage and visual arts. Inside the centre, Their Majesties will speak to members of the local creative community, cultural groups and reading groups, before hearing about the John Steinbeck Festival hosted in the centre – which is in recognition of John Steinbeck’s work through theatre, talks and storytelling.Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.