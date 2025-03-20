In Pictures: King and Queen start second day of their Northern Ireland tour by visiting the North West

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their official visit to Northern Ireland.Their Majesties arrived in Northern Ireland, and visited Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.Their Majesties are greeted by members of the local community and visit a local business.Opened in 2010, and celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre provides a host of dynamic cultural programmes across music, heritage and visual arts. Inside the centre, Their Majesties will speak to members of the local creative community, cultural groups and reading groups, before hearing about the John Steinbeck Festival hosted in the centre – which is in recognition of John Steinbeck’s work through theatre, talks and storytelling.Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.King Charles and Queen Camilla began their official visit to Northern Ireland.Their Majesties arrived in Northern Ireland, and visited Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.Their Majesties are greeted by members of the local community and visit a local business.Opened in 2010, and celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre provides a host of dynamic cultural programmes across music, heritage and visual arts. Inside the centre, Their Majesties will speak to members of the local creative community, cultural groups and reading groups, before hearing about the John Steinbeck Festival hosted in the centre – which is in recognition of John Steinbeck’s work through theatre, talks and storytelling.Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.
King Charles and Queen Camilla began their official visit to Northern Ireland.Their Majesties arrived in Northern Ireland, and visited Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.Their Majesties are greeted by members of the local community and visit a local business.Opened in 2010, and celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre provides a host of dynamic cultural programmes across music, heritage and visual arts. Inside the centre, Their Majesties will speak to members of the local creative community, cultural groups and reading groups, before hearing about the John Steinbeck Festival hosted in the centre – which is in recognition of John Steinbeck’s work through theatre, talks and storytelling.Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

In Pictures: King and Queen start second day of their Northern Ireland tour by visiting the North West

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 13:37 BST
Crowds waited for the arrival of the royal couple in Limavady

Royal visit day 2

King Charles III speaking to schoolchildren as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland

1. King Charles III speaking to schoolchildren as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

King Charles III speaking to schoolchildren as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
King Charles III talks with well-wisher Nadine Connor, holding her dog Lily wearing a knitted crown, as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.

2.

King Charles III talks with well-wisher Nadine Connor, holding her dog Lily wearing a knitted crown, as he arrives in Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Henry Nicholls

Photo Sales
Nadine Conner holding her English Cocker Spaniel Lily as she waits for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their visit Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.

3.

Nadine Conner holding her English Cocker Spaniel Lily as she waits for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their visit Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Henry Nicholls

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well-wishers as they arrive to visit the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, in Limavady, on March 20, 2025, during a three-day trip to Northern Ireland

4.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well-wishers as they arrive to visit the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, in Limavady, on March 20, 2025, during a three-day trip to Northern Ireland Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice