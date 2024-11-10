Remembrance Sunday held at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry. Photo: George SweeneyRemembrance Sunday held at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry. Photo: George Sweeney
Remembrance Sunday held at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry. Photo: George Sweeney

In Pictures: Londonderry remembers - The Act of Remembrance in the maiden city

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:40 BST
Crowds gathered for the Londonderry Act of Remembrance

Pictures: George Sweeney

1. Veteran at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Church leaders at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Representatives of the armed services at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Veteran of The Royal Enniskillen Fusiliers at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry for the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. Photo: George Sweeney

