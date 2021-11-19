IN PICTURES: Memorial service for legendary Rangers, Scotland and Everton manager Walter Smith

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and former Rangers player Richard Gough attend the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral. On the 26th October 2021 it was announced that former Scotland, Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith had died aged 73. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.

Smith was on Ferguson’s coaching teams for a spell at both Manchester United and Scotland while McCoist spent years playing under his mentor before assisting him for both Scotland and Rangers.

A private family funeral was held earlier this month following Smith’s death at the age of 73, but the service at Glasgow Cathedral allowed many football figures to remember their former colleague and opponent.

Former Rangers players from Smith’s two spells in charge at Ibrox who were attending the service included Derek McInnes, Andy Goram, Charlie Miller, Kris Boyd, Trevor Steven, Nigel Spackman, Richard Gough, Sasa Papac, Stuart McCall, Nikica Jelavic, Kenny Miller, Gordon Durie, Lee McCulloch, Neil Alexander, Kevin Thomson, Steven Pressley, Charlie Adam, Andy Gray and Mark Hateley.

Rangers players attend the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

The current Rangers first-team squad were also present.

Coaching colleagues also included Archie Knox, Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall.

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

A party representing Celtic included former managers Davie Hay and Neil Lennon alongside former skipper Roy Aitken and present and recent chief executives Michael Nicholson and Peter Lawwell.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon attends the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Another former Celtic manager, Gordon Strachan, had arrived earlier.

A contingent from Dundee United, where Smith spent most of his playing days and began his coaching career, included Paul Hegarty, Maurice Malpas and Hamish McAlpine. Former United and Rangers striker Davie Dodds was also present.

Other football personalities included former Premier League players turned managers Mark Hughes and Frank Lampard.

Former Rangers player Mark Hateley (left) and Former Rangers player Nigel Spackman attend the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson attends the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.

Former Rangers player Charlie Adam attends the memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral.