In Pictures: Rory McIlroy's 4 year old daughter Poppy steals the show before the Augusta crowd with a monster putt on the eve of the 89th Masters

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Poppy McIlroy, 4, Rory McIlroy's daughter, steals the show before the Augusta crowd with a monster putt on the eve of the 89th Masters

Rory needs to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam but before the start of the competition he was able to celebrate his daughter’s birdie putt on the final hole.

Pictures: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

1. AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy of celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Reaves

Daughter of Shane Lowry of Ireland, Iris Lowry and daughter of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Poppy McIlroy, smile during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2.

Daughter of Shane Lowry of Ireland, Iris Lowry and daughter of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Poppy McIlroy, smile during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Reaves

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, alongside Shane Lowry of Ireland on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

3.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, alongside Shane Lowry of Ireland on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Reaves

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his wife, Erica Stoll embrace their daughter, Poppy McIlroy after she holed out on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

4.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his wife, Erica Stoll embrace their daughter, Poppy McIlroy after she holed out on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Photo: Harry How

