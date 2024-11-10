Pictures by Pacemaker Press, Press Eye, Press Association
1. PA-78159931.jpg
First Minister Michelle ONeill (centre left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall Photo: Liam McBurney
2. 01JCAXB6NT2RTEE6F55MHFARAV.jpg
First Minister Michelle ONeill (left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date Photo: Liam McBurney
3. 01JCAX9QJ3RXKCJ79ZPJ6R9261.jpg
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date Photo: Liam McBurney
4. PA-78159957.jpg
First Minister Michelle ONeill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall Photo: Liam McBurney
