In Pictures: The Act of Remembrance takes place at Belfast City Hall attended by Stormont party leaders

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:47 BST
The centre of Belfast fell silent for the Armistice commemoration

Pictures by Pacemaker Press, Press Eye, Press Association

First Minister Michelle ONeill (centre left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall

First Minister Michelle ONeill (centre left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall Photo: Liam McBurney

First Minister Michelle ONeill (left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date

First Minister Michelle ONeill (left) Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (centre right) during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date Photo: Liam McBurney

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. Picture date Photo: Liam McBurney

First Minister Michelle ONeill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall

First Minister Michelle ONeill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall Photo: Liam McBurney

