Gutsy MLA Andy Allen is showing inspirational courage to compete in the Invictus Games - in front of world media in an event he has never tried.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Irish Veteran, 36, who lost both legs after in a landmine attack in Afghanistan in 2008, will be competing in three events in Vancouver, one of which he has never experienced - cross country nordic skiing.

But the east Belfast man is determined to give his very best as a gesture of thanks to all those that helped him rebuild his life - and as an inspiration to others battling the odds in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in 2014, the games aim to inspire recovery and rehabilitation for those injured while serving their country.

The seventh edition, in Vancouver from February 8, brings together over 500 competitors from 23 nations.

Aged 19, Andy had "the scariest experience of my life" when he woke up blind in hospital after the explosion. Thankfully he has now regained 30% of his vision.

Married to Natalie with three children, the UUP spokesman for Communities also runs his own veterans charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Vancouver he will compete in Nordic skiing, wheelchair rugby and indoor rowing.

UUP MLA and Royal Irish veteran Andy Allen is competing in three events at the Vancouver Invictus games.

But the Nordic skiing will be the biggest unknown - a 750m race against seasoned competitors on a frame mounted on two cross country skis, propelled with ski poles.

"We've done bits and pieces in training but obviously we are limited as to what we can do here," he said. "Hopefully it all goes well.”

"And then I'm doing wheelchair rugby, which I absolutely love. You can literally collide with your opponent as the chairs are quite robust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His training has consisted of a lot of gym work, a lot of cardio, and a lot of wheelchair rugby.

"I train with a local team here in Lisburn, the Ulster barbarians. They're an absolutely fantastic bunch."

The lung-busting rowing competitions will consist of two events - an all out effort for one and four minutes.

"I would be lying if I didn't say, I'm nervous, absolutely nervous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to go and do my best. I'm someone that always tries to put in the absolute maximum, because I think that's important.

"There's great camaraderie and banter and amazing friendships have been created in training."

The MLA is travelling to England to meet up with Team UK colleagues before flying out on Thursday via Birmingham airport, returning on 19 February.

Waking up with his traumatic injuries in 2008 the future looked very uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He puts his inspirational life now down to "incredible" support from his family and "immense" encouragement from people from across Northern Ireland.

"Now I am showing up and trying to be a shining example to others who may have challenges.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't days that I get up and say, 'This is incredibly hard. Can I keep doing this?'