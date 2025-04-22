Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell to be camerlengo at Vatican conclave
Cardinal Farrell will carry out the administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.
According to tradition, the camerlengo certifies the pope's death, seals the papal apartment and breaks the pope's fisherman's ring, as a symbol of a vacancy at the Holy See.
He leads the procession accompanying the coffin into St. Peter's Basilica and presides over the burial.
Before the cardinals, senior members of the Catholic Church, convene in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave – the secret meeting at which a new pope will be elected – the Church enters a period called “sede vacante”, or “the vacant See”.
The Pope’s body will remain in the chapel for a few days before being brought for public viewing in St Peter’s Basilica, as per new rites Francis approved last year.
The public will likely be able to begin paying their final respects to Francis starting on Wednesday, the Vatican said.
The funeral date has not yet been confirmed, but it must be held between four and six days after the death, and is set to be announced after the cardinals meet on Tuesday morning.
