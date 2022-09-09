‘It’s one of the saddest days the United Kingdom has ever known’

The heads of the DUP, UUP and TUV paid tribute to Her Majesty and warmly recalled her many visits to Northern Ireland throughout her reign.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described Queen Elisabeth II as a “steadfast and unshakeable” Head of State both for the UK and the Commonwealth.

The DUP leader said: “Today we mourn Her Majesty’s death, but we do so with tremendous honour for one who served God and her people faithfully.”

Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie looks at flowers lain by members of the public at Hillsborough castle. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He referred to her frequent visits to the Province during her 70-year reign as well as her historic trip to the Republic in 2011.

“I remember with fondness her speech in 2011 when she again referred to her Christian convictions and reminded us that forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and that ‘it can reconcile divided communities’.

“Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty-bound to build on that foundation.

“The Royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the United Kingdom,” Sir Jeffrey said.

Democratic Ulster Unionist party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson looks at flowers lain by members of the public at Hillsborough castle

On visits closer to home, the DUP leader and Lagan Valley MP said: “Her visits to my constituency in Royal Hillsborough invoke precious memories for the residents and for all of us, and I know her death will be felt acutely in that village.”

He added: “Today we pray for the Royal Family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

Doug Beattie, the UUP leader, described the Queen’s passing as “one of the saddest days the United Kingdom has ever known.”

Mr Beattie pointed out that the UK and beyond have just lived through a “second Elizabethan age” which had experienced massive political, social and economic change through “the decline of the Empire, Moon landings, Cold War, the decline of the old heavy industries and the growth of the internet and 15 Prime Ministers.”

He said: “Through it all she remained a constant and reassuring presence in the lives of the people of the United Kingdom, providing both stability and continuity, and the sense of loss today is profound.”

The UUP leader continued: “Some are old enough to remember a young Princess who took on the role of Queen upon the death of her father in 1952. Others have only her as a permanent feature in their lives as Head of State.

“All could see that here was a Monarch who sought to carry herself with dignity and grace and ensure the institution of monarchy was still relevant in a modern world in which many of the old certainties were being questioned or swept aside.”

Referring to her visits to Northern Ireland, Mr Beattie said: “The Queen was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland in good times and bad, and evening during the decades of violence she was determined to come here to see her people and, in the process, provide comfort and reassurance.

“Her State visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011 went a long way to healing old wounds and normalising relations between two close neighbours and indicated very clearly her great wisdom and sound instincts.”

The Queen was also popular beyond these islands, particularly in the countries that make up the Commonwealth, Mr Beattie said.

“Loyally supported by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty set an impossibly high bar in terms of public service and devotion to duty. Her schedule was one that would have proved impossible for people half her age.

“Her love for the Commonwealth saw her travel regularly and be met with cheering crowds wherever she went.

“The celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 demonstrated very clearly the affect in which Queen Elisabeth was still held and the loss the United Kingdom feels today is shared by many people throughout the world,” he said.

Mr Beattie added: “This world was a much better place for her presence and is now a much poorer place for her passing.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also described the Queen’s passing as “a very sad day in the life of our nation”.

Mr Allister said: “To the nation and almost everyone alive, she has been an intrinsic part of our lives. Her steady leadership and devotion to duty have hallmarked a reign of unparalleled success. Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.”

Looking ahead to the future of the monarchy, the TUV leader said: “With a new King everything will seem different, yet the abiding constancy of the monarch and its centrality to our constitutional arrangements remains.”

He added: “In conveying sympathy to the Royal Family, I thank God for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“No nationn could have asked for more from their monarch and no nation could have received more.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley said last night he wasn’t ashamed to say he was “broken-hearted” over the death of the Queen.

Mr Paisley said he had “no words” to express how both he and his constituents in North Antrim feel about the loss of their Monarch.

He added: “Our hearts are broken for our nation and for the Royal Family. We thank God for her witness and reign.

“Our nation will go now into a period of mourning for a supreme sovereign.