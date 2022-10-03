News you can trust since 1737
Jamie Dornan pays tribute to father Professor Jim Dornan during memorial service - 22 images

Around 600 family, friends, colleagues, and close acquaintances of the late Professor Jim Dornan paid tribute to him at St Anne’s Cathedral last evening (Sunday).

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:18 pm
Memorial service for Professor Jim Dornan
Memorial service for Professor Jim Dornan

Actor Jamie Dornan leads the tributes to his surgeon dad JimAs a result of the government restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the family of the late Professor Dornan were unable to have a funeral to mark and mourn his untimely

passing after catching the virus in March 2021.

Memorial service for Professor Jim Dornan
Memorial service for Professor Jim Dornan

