​Jockey won the hearts of the Irish people, his funeral heard

The hearse carrying the coffin of Michael O'Sullivan is lead by a horse away from the grounds following the funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Glantane. Jockey Michael O'Sullivan died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6 at the age of 24

​Jockey Michael O'Sullivan won the hearts of the Irish people, his funeral heard.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham Festival-winning rider, from Co Cork, died in hospital on Sunday from injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in Co Tipperary earlier in the month.

Hundreds of mourners gathered amid pouring rain at John the Baptist Church in Glantane, in Co Cork, yesterday for requiem mass.

Priest Fr Gerard Coleman told the service that O'Sullivan lived life to the full, and packed more into his 24 years than most people do in two lifetimes.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Michael O'Sullivan passes members of the Duhallow Pony Club on the way to the grounds ahead of the funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Glantane.

He said he had maturity beyond his years, and a “tremendous understanding”.

“He understood his horses and that's why he was such a great rider,” said the priest.

“But he also understood people and that is why he made a lasting impression on everyone and won the hearts of the Irish people.

“Everyone loved him. He was an incredibly talented and dedicated sportsman and will never be forgotten.”

The jockey was riding the horse Wee Charlie, for trainer Gerard O'Leary, when he sustained the fatal injuries. He was one of three fallers at the final fence in a two-mile handicap chase at Thurles on February 6.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O'Sullivan to hospital.

He was treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Sunday surrounded by his parents Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family.

Ahead of the funeral, O'Sullivan's coffin was brought to the church from his home in nearby Lombardstown. Young members of the Duhallow Pony Club formed a guard of honour as the cortege passed by.

O'Sullivan's riding whip was among items brought to the altar to symbolise his life.