John Finlay: Funeral details released for DUP councillor

According to his death notice in Funeral Times his funeral will take place on Wednesday at 2pm, 'from his home on Wednesday at 2.00pm to Ballyweaney Presbyterian Graveyard for burial'

It adds: 'Service of Thanksgiving afterwards in the adjoining church.'

The death notice adds: 'Callers welcome at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 4.00pm and from 7.00pm to 10.00pm.'

The DUP Councillor died on August 2 'peacefully at his home'. He is described as the 'dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved father of Naomi and Rebekah, dear brother of Catherine and the late Thomas, brother in law of Roy and a dear uncle'.

Earlier DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to party councillor John Finlay as "a passionate unionist who was ultimately guided by his deep faith and I hope the certainty of that faith will be of comfort to them in these difficult days

Earlier this year Mr Finlay, a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, went public with his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson extended condolences to Mr Finlay’s wife Linda and the couple’s two daughters.

DUP Councillor John Finlay

“Even through his illness he continued to be at the heart of the community and to carry out his council duties," said Sir Jeffrey. "Just a few weeks ago John once again took his place in front of Dunloy Orange Lodge and led them as Worshipful Master through the streets of Bushmills.

“As Chairman of our North Antrim Association, he was both a source of encouragement and support during the recent Assembly election.

“John will be greatly missed by everyone in the party, and particularly by all those who worked most closely with him.”

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, a close friend of Mr Finlay, said:

John Finlay shows sectarian graffiti

“I and all his friends are heartbroken and sad to lose such a dedicated colleague and friend.

“John was an active public servant. He loved his role as a councillor. He took his job seriously and was an example to his colleagues.

“He was a faithful and dependable friend. John was among my closest friends. He held the post of chairman of the North Antrim association for almost 20 years. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back.

“He was a dedicated Christian. John’s Christian testimony was well known. He worshiped publicly and has deep Christian values.

John Finlay and wife Linda