Tributes pour in as DUP stalwart John Finlay passes away

John Finlay with his wife Linda, whom he called 'the boss'

In a statement, Ian Paisley MP said: "This morning my dear friend and colleague Cllr John Finlay passed away.

"I and all his friends are heartbroken and sad to lose such a dedicated colleague and friend.

"John was an active public servant. He loved his role as a councillor. He took his job seriously and was an example to his colleagues.

"He was a faithful and dependable friend.

"John was amongst my closest friends. He held the post of chairman of the North Antrim association for almost 20 years. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back.

"He was a dedicated Christian. Johns Christian testimony was well known. He worshiped publicly and has deep Christian values. He was a great prayer worrier and supported many missionaries and church causes privately. He will be missed by them.

"I extend my thoughts and prayers to Linda and his daughters who know that John is with his Lord and saviour.

Ian Paisley and John Finlay

"They have lost a wonderful father and a loyal husband. John loved nothing more than being with his girls, enjoying their company and a good cup of coffee.

"Our hearts are broken for his family and their loss."

On social media, on July 25 John's wife Linda Finlay kept interested friends updated on her husband's health.

Writing on her husband's Facebook page she said: "This is Linda here to give an update on John.

"His illness has progressed to a stage where he is sleeping most of the time and is now unfit for any visitors.

"Also our daughters and I are struggling with everything and would ask for no visitors for the next couple of days to let us concentrate on John. I really value all your prayers for John and us just now. Thank you."

Then on July 28 she wrote: "Just a wee update on John and to thank everyone for their prayers and the numerous comments.