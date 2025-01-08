John George: 'None of us will ever get over this' says brother of Belfast man who died in Spain
Mr George, also known as John Hardy, was 37 and from the Twinbrook area of south-west Belfast. He went missing on the south-east coast of Spain in mid-December.
News emerged yesterday that a body, believed to be that of Mr Hardy, had been discovered.
"No family deserved this, this has been a living nightmare,” his brother Darren was quoted as telling BBC News NI.
He said his parents were "two broken people", adding: “They will never get over this, none of us will get over it.
"We will be ok, John's at rest... we're not, we'll never be at rest."
The BBC added that Darren, a younger sibling, said John was "no angel" but that he looked up to him, “loved him with all of my heart, and I'll never forget him".
A man, 32, is under arrest on suspicion of murder.