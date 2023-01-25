Singer Brian Kennedy was among mourners today at the funeral for popular promoter John Rogers.
He had been the former manager of Van Morrison who said on Twitter: “I'm very saddened to hear the news of the passing of John Rogers. Heartfelt condolences to Wilma and the family”.
Singer Brian Kennedy pictured at the funeral in Comber.
The funeral of John Rogers, a local music promoter and former personal manager to Van Morrison, who passed away this week took place on Wednesday 25 January in 1st Comber Presbyterian Church followed by committal in Comber Cemetery.
Mike Edgar pictured at the funeral in Comber.
