Kate Hoey: I was once part of Marxist group that apparently called for 'victory to the IRA'

She had aligned herself with the group, as opposed to a less hard-line leftist faction, because the men were better-looking, she told the BBC.

She made the comments on Red Lines, a Radio Ulster podcast with Mark Carruthers, in which big figures from the Province’s political scene speak about their life and times.

Her politics has shifted over the years from Marxism to the Labour Party to being a staunch Brexiteer and sitting as an unaffiliated peer in the House of Lords.

Asked about this transformation throughout her decades-long career as an MP for the central London Vauxhall area, she said: “I think it happens to a lot of people, actually. Not quite the same, but I was 1,8 19 when I was involved in left-wing politics.

"And now I'm 77, so I think in those years you do tend to change your views.

"But I think my principles stayed the same. When I was supportive of the Anti-Internment League and involved in things to do with Northern Ireland, it was all about wanting really everybody in Northern Ireland to be equal and treated the same.

"Then, gradually, you move. You realise some of the more idealistic ideas you have can't work.”

She wasn’t a convinced united Irelander, however.

"I used to think quite a lot about it when I was involved in student politics,” she said.

"I've always tried to understand why people wanted a united Ireland and of course the history and what happened.

"But I've never ever felt that that was how I'd like to live.

"When I moved to England I moved because I wanted to go to the capital city of my country, which was London. I think it's probably got slightly mis-represented because the International Marxist Group [which she had joined] was very much in favour of a united Ireland.”

Mr Carruthers said they were, “under the slogan ‘Victory for the IRA'!”

"Apparently,” replied Baroness Hoey.

"You didn't sign up for that bit!” said Mr Carruthers.

"No. I think I joined the International Marxist Group because it was a choice between [them] at that time and the International Socialists, and I think there were better-looking young men in the International Marxist Group.”

She also recalled her admiration for Bernadette McAliskey, the leftist republican MP from Londonderry who went on to found the INLA’s political wing, the IRSP.

"I was in London when she first was elected,” said Baroness Hoey.