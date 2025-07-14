'Keep on praying' for Irish League figure Aaron Moffett as he remains critical in hospital

Aaron Moffett, captain of Dollingstown FC, pictured in 2020, having just won the Intermediate Cup Final, photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Well-wishers concerned about accident victim Aaron Moffett should “keep praying” as he remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

​That is the message from Hubert Watson, former chairman of Dollingstown FC, following Saturday’s accident on the way back from Twelfth demonstrations in Keady, Co Armagh.

Portadown man Mr Moffett, aged 38, is the current secretary of the third-tier football club, based just to the east of Lurgan, and was formerly its captain for 13 years.

He was seriously injured in an incident which involved a van on the Coolmillish Road, to the west of Markethill, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

“My phone has not stopped for 48 hours, that’s the bottom line of it,” said Mr Watson, who has known Mr Moffett for the last 20 years.

“From family members ringing me who are on holiday, from other football clubs ringing me and offering help – he’s just so, so popular, so well known, and everybody’s devastated really.

“He’s a big character, very well-known and well-respected by everyone he met. He’s only 38 years of age, he’s a young man.

“A lot of people have offered their services, which is a credit to the man himself.”

With Mr Moffett’s condition unchanged from the weekend at time of writing, Mr Watson was asked what his message would be.

“Keep praying,” he told the News Letter.

“Keep praying – that’s the only way. Miracles do happen.

“We have to keep praying, and that’s just all we’re trying to offer for the family: hope. We have to continue to offer hope.”

Mr Watson said Mr Moffett is married and originally hails from the Knocknamuckley area, just outside Portadown.

The PSNI had said “detectives are conducting enquiries” into the incident that led to his injuries, and that “one man has been cautioned”.

Roads policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.