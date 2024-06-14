King's Birthday Honours: Shot detective John Caldwell gets King’s Police Medal

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

​A detective from Northern Ireland who survived a murder attempt has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been awarded the King's Police Medal.

Recognising the honour, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said Mr Caldwell was the subject of a "cowardly and murderous attack last year".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "The officers and staff of the PSNI continue to face such threats and this particular award is a recognition of John's police service, and his bravery and that of his family.

"Despite the despicable attack that bravery and selfless courage has continued to shine through.

"I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks."

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times in front of his son by dissident republicans at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was packing up after coaching a youth football team when he was targeted.

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital.

He made his first public appearance since the shooting at a garden party hosted by the King at Hillsborough Castle in May last year.