Lambeg drum: UUP MLA Jon Burrows slams Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for banning 'short practice during reasonable hours'
North Antrim UUP MLA Jon Burrows was speaking after a North Antrim constituent contacted him in relation to a Noise Abatement Notice sent to him by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council “for simply practising his drumming for short periods during reasonable hours”.
The MLA expressed "serious concern” over local councils using Noise Abatement Notices to restrict what he said was “traditional Lambeg drum practice” noting that the drums ”have been played across Ulster for centuries and is deeply woven into our cultural fabric”.
He added: “My constituent now has to go to court and appeal the notice just to be able to practice his drumming.”
“While noise pollution and antisocial behaviour are serious issues that councils must address, I feel it’s vital that enforcement powers are used sensibly and appropriately. Issuing formal notices in these circumstances risks undermining longstanding cultural expression.”
He has written to the council’s Director of Environmental Services requesting a review of the case and pressing the council to seek legal advice on using such notices in relation to legitimate cultural practices.