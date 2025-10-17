A lambeg drummer from North Antrim must go to court to appeal an order by by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council which forbids him from short practise sessions during reasonable hours, an MLA has siad.

North Antrim UUP MLA Jon Burrows was speaking after a North Antrim constituent contacted him in relation to a Noise Abatement Notice sent to him by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council “for simply practising his drumming for short periods during reasonable hours”.

The MLA expressed "serious concern” over local councils using Noise Abatement Notices to restrict what he said was “traditional Lambeg drum practice” noting that the drums ”have been played across Ulster for centuries and is deeply woven into our cultural fabric”.

He added: “My constituent now has to go to court and appeal the notice just to be able to practice his drumming.”

Lambeg drummers on the march in Glenarm Co Antrim, Ulster during the Twelth of July parades across Northern Ireland in 2009.

“While noise pollution and antisocial behaviour are serious issues that councils must address, I feel it’s vital that enforcement powers are used sensibly and appropriately. Issuing formal notices in these circumstances risks undermining longstanding cultural expression.”