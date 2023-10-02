News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

'Last time round it was a Brit-bashing exercise': TUV man explains why he objects to famine commemoration in Belfast

A TUV man has objected to the idea of holding Ireland's annual famine commemoration in Belfast, saying that a previous such event turned into a “British-bashing” session.
By Adam Kula
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

City councillor Ron McDowell said that he was the sole objector to the motion on the 21-strong Standards and Business Committee.

The motion said that the committee would write to the Dublin government to “request that Belfast hosts the National Famine Memorial Day in May 2024”, and was proposed and seconded by SDLP men Carl Whyte and Paul Doherty, respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor McDowell, a history enthusiast who has helped create the heritage centre at Belfast’s Clifton Street Orange Hall, said the request had been sent despite there being no information about what the event would involve, if or how costs would be split, or who the main speaker would be.

A mural mourning the victims of the Irish potato famine on the New Lodge Road, north BelfastA mural mourning the victims of the Irish potato famine on the New Lodge Road, north Belfast
A mural mourning the victims of the Irish potato famine on the New Lodge Road, north Belfast
Most Popular

“This is an Irish government national day of commemoration; this isn't something that's in the NI or UK calendar,” he told the News Letter.

"It takes place in each of the four provinces of Ireland – Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connaught – and it's supposed to be on a rotational basis, so it's supposed to travel around.

"This year it was held in Donegal. Michael D Higgins was speaker at it, with the Irish army, and it was all a very civic affair...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I watched the event online, and you get into long periods of British-bashing basically: bashing the British, what the British didn't do, what the British did when they sent their corn away – and, for me, I found that quite offensive.

"And when they talk about 'the British', they didn't talk about 'the British government', they didn't talk about 'some of the rich' – they talked about 'the British'.

“But at that time, and still today, we are the British! We are British in Ireland, and we were affected badly by the famine.

“In Ulster, I think there was 110,000 people who lost their lives. The Presbyterians in Armagh were decimated. There were Grand Orange Lodge reports talking about the blight in Co Tyrone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On the Shankill Road, there were reports of vagrants dying at the end of Mateer Street. They were buying them that deep in the Shankill graveyard that there were two inches of soil covering the bodies, and all those horror stories.

“And that happened to 'the British'!”

He added: “If we relate that to a national day of commemoration, do we have anything like that? Well, we do obviously: Armistice Day.

“The comparison between the two is quite stark. On Armistice Day, we don't spend the day bashing Germans.”

Asked if he might support it if the UK government jointly hosted it, he said: “You're talking to a TUV councillor, so anything that's going to be cross-jurisdictional, we're going to run a mile from.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was put to him that many argue that more should have been done, and since the island as a whole was under British jurisdiction, that fell to the British government.

“It's a fact: more could have been done,” he said.

"But I think it comes down more to an issue of the rich and the poor, rather than any nefarious element to target the Irish population on its own.

“The working classes lived in servitude, they were expendable, and they were treated horribly in the class system…

"It was more a class issue than anything, people were holding on to their money, and the rich didn't particularly care what was happening to us.”

The committee met last Thursday.

The committee met last Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Whyte had said in a statement afterwards: “The impact of the famine in Belfast and the east of Ulster is often overlooked despite an estimated 150,000 plus people here losing their lives and hundreds of thousands of people being forced to emigrate.

"There were also many relief efforts led by Belfast citizens to help those suffering during the famine saving many men, women and children from death.

“I believe that hosting this event could be an important step to properly commemorating the famine and its impact on our city, with opportunities for historical and educational events to take place alongside commemorations.

"I look forward to the government’s response to council’s proposal.”

Related topics:BelfastMichael D HigginsIreland