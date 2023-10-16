News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Liam Payne spotted getting a picture with a fan at the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge

A National Trust attendant at the world renowned Carrick-a-rede rope bridge got the shock of his life recently.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
One Direction One Direction
One Direction

When he spotted One Direction’s Liam Payne at the site!

Read More
Appeal to find missing 21-year-old Lee Johnston last seen on October 7

The Carrick-a rede rope bridge is a National Trust property.

Most Popular

A post on the National Trust social media page said: “Josh was more than happy to share his knowledge of the site, and answer any questions Liam had (all in exchange for a pic of course!)

"We hope Liam had a fantastic visit to Carrick-a-Rede, and that he enjoys the rest of his time in Northern Ireland”.

Related topics:National TrustCarrickOne DirectionNorthern Ireland