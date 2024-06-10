Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linfield Football Club has been hit by a third tragedy in the space of a week, with the death of widely respected lifetime fan, James Murphy BEM from Ballymena.

The club was already in mourning after the tragic loss of club physiotherapist Paul Butler and lifelong fan Gary Galbraith last week.

Now it has also published a tribute to Mr Murphy, who was 96 years of age, and who passed away in Antrim Area Hospital late on Saturday night.

The club said: "James was a senior member of the club who rarely missed a Linfield game and he will be greatly missed by the many supporters who knew him and looked forward to seeing him at games the length and breadth of the country.

Funerals are being held this week for three Linfield stalwarts, from left, James Murphy, Paul Butler and Gary Galbraith. Mr Butler was the team physio while Mr Murphy and Mr Galbraith were valued lifelong fans.

"A regular, well-known and popular figure at Linfield games since the 1950s, James enjoyed the monthly match day meetings of the Forever Blues group for our senior supporters."

He had been "a distinguished, charming gentleman” who lived a long, full and active life in the service of his family, community and country, the club said.

"His lifetime commitment to Linfield began when he was a constable with the RUC GC in Kesh RUC station where he met Harry Midgley who spoke about Linfield.”

As a result, on his first weekend off he drove from Kesh to Windsor Park, leading to four generations of the family becoming supporters.

"His love for Linfield shone through in all he did and he was thrilled to receive a home visit from club director Stephen Shaw and club ambassadors Alan Fraser and Eric Bowyer along with the Irish League and Irish Cup trophies several years ago."

Almost 100 tributes were to him on Facebook. One fan said it had been "an awful week" for the club adding that Mr Murphy had been an "absolute gentleman".

His funeral service is on Wednesday at 2pm in Ballyloughan Presbyterian Church, Ballymena.

The club also paid effusive tribute to its physio Paul Butler, who died last Thursday.

"Not only was he a dedicated staff member but he was a close dear friend to us all. Professional, hard working, kind with a huge smile and banter to light up any room,” it said.

The club has spearheaded fundraising for his family, with over £21,000 raised so far on www.JustGiving.com

Almost 260 people posted tributes on the club's Facebook site, with fans from clubs such as Cliftonville, Larne, Carrick, Dungannon Swifts and Moyola FC all expressing condolences.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Friday 14 June 2024 in Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church, Newtownabbey at 10am.

The club also posted a tribute to Mr Galbraith, who had been involved in the formation of Radio Linfield and served as a volunteer for over 20 years at Windsor Park as well as founding the Linfield History Society.

"Gary was a valued club volunteer for over 20 years and still occasionally helped out if required on a matchday," the club said. “We will greatly miss Gary at Linfield and appreciate all the messages sent to his family and friends."

Dozens of tributes to him were posted on Linfield Fans Facebook site.

