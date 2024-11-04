Down Royal Racecourse once again dazzled in style as fashion enthusiasts from across Ireland showcased their autumn chic at the highly anticipated Ladies Day, part of the renowned Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the coveted bottlegreen Best Dressed competition, where Lisa Walsh from Co. Meath claimed the prestigious title. Lisa’s stunning ensemble, hired from Envious Style in Co. Meath, paired beautifully with her sophisticated headpiece and bag by Fiona Rafter.

Day two of the Festival was a showcase of high fashion, as contestants graced the scene in glamorous frocks and fascinators, each vying for the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s style stakes were exceptionally high, prompting the judges to introduce an exclusive bottlegreen Style Award. This honour went to Charlotte Elliott from Ballymoney, whose chic outfit and gloves were from H&M, complemented by a striking hat from Fee McToal.

The judging panel for this year’s competition featured Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and fashion maven, Courtney Cameron, bottlegreen Drinks, and Hannah Johns, Miss Northern Ireland 2024, alongside her twin sister Megan Johns.

As this year's winner, Lisa has been awarded an extraordinary ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience, sponsored by bottlegreen. The luxurious package includes: An overnight stay for two at the Culloden Estate & Spa; a 50-minute ESPA spa treatment, a bottle of champagne, and an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairings; a shopping spree at Victoria Square, featuring a Personal Shopping Experience with a complimentary Colour Consultation and a £1,000 voucher—perfect for the festive season. The experience concludes with a champagne afternoon tea at the newly opened Ivy Belfast Brasserie with up to four friends.

Lisa said: “Fashion and beauty have always been my passion, and being chosen as the winner from such a stylish group of women is an incredible honour. My heartfelt thanks to the judges for this unforgettable recognition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Cameron, representing bottlegreen, said: "Selecting the winner was no easy task, but Lisa Walsh's elegance and creativity stood out, making her a clear choice.”