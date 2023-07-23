Lisburn man Ali Brown breaks world record after drumming for 150 hours

The 45-year-old surpassed his previous record of 134 hours and five minutes, finishing his epic challenge on Saturday afternoon having begun last Sunday.

Once verified and the paperwork and witnesses checked, he will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time.

He took on this epic endurance event in memory of his late partner Sharon Deegan who he lost to pancreatic cancer in January 2021 aged 49.

Ali Brown gets a visit from Blue Lights star Martin McCann during his 150 hour drumathon

Funds raised for NIPANC will be invested into raising awareness about the symptoms of the disease, research and supporting families who face a diagnosis of this devastating illness.

Ali is also donating half the proceeds to the UK charity ‘Mind’ after struggling with mental ill health after nursing Sharon for over three years before she died.

Ali said: “I can’t thank people enough for all the support they have shown me over the past five days.

"My family, my friends, my amazing support team who have kept me going when the going on occasions got really tough.

"They have kept me watered, fed and awake.

“It’s thanks to them and all the support I have received from people, including strangers coming in to wish me well that I’ve managed to come this far.

"I really wanted to raise as much awareness about these two causes which are so close to my heart and I believe, together we’ve achieved that. I’m also grateful to the physiotherapists who have given up their free time and skills to help me out.”

He explained: “I have trained myself for the last ten months to cope with sleep deprivation by staying awake for 24 hours at weekends so my body and mind can get used to it.

“Guinness rules allow a five-minute break every hour which you can save up and it all has to be recorded and verified, so I accumulated the time to eat, take bathroom breaks and have power naps when I most needed them later in the week.”

It’s not too late to support Ali by making a donation at https://bit.ly/Drumathon