Live Blog: NI politicians sit side by side at Queen Elizabeth II state funeral

Leaders from Northern Ireland's five main political parties are in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will also be in attendance at Westminster Abbey, in his role as Stormont Speaker.

Schools, banks, council services and leisure centres are among those closed as a mark of respect for the funeral of the UK's longest-serving monarch, who died on 8 September, aged 96.

Her funeral takes place at 11:00 BST.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood will be there with the Speaker.

The service is expected to last just under one hour and will be shown on big screens at six locations in Northern Ireland.

Members of the public gather before the Ceremonial Procession for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.