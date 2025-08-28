Long delays into Belfast this evening with thousands heading to see Sam Fender at Belfast Vital whilst nearby Linfield will take on Shelbourne FC

Motorists should be aware that traffic will be disrupted in south Belfast this evening, Thursday 28th August, due to a number of planned events.

But as the PSNI advise motorists music fans are getting excited to see Sam Fender as the headline act at the Boucher Road playing fields supported by Irish singer-songwriter CMAT.

It is among a number of ticketed events which are expected to attract large crowds of music and sports fans, close some roads and increase traffic.

And just over a mile away from the concert venue, crowds of football supporters will be gathering at Windsor Park stadium for a Linfield match.

Linfield are taking on Dublin side Shelbourne FC for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play off at 7.45pm.

Then just 15 minutes later, Van Morrison will take to the stage at the Waterfront Hall in the city centre for a sold-out show, three days before celebrating his 80th birthday.

In a statement the PSNI say that ‘City-bound lane one of Boucher Road, between its junction with Shane Retail Park and Balmoral Road, will be closed between 3pm and 9pm.

‘Boucher Road will be closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockman's Lane between 9pm and midnight.

‘Stockman's Lane will be closed between its junction with Kennedy Way roundabout and Lisburn Road between 9pm and midnight.

‘The M1 off-slips - northbound at Kennedy Way and southbound at Stockmans Lane - will be closed from 9pm.

‘Please seek an alternative route at these times.

‘Officers would also like to remind those attending the festival that it is illegal to stop, park or walk on the hard shoulder of motorways.

‘The hard shoulder is for emergency use only.

‘Last year, officers issued a number of penalty tickets to motorists after attendees at similar events were dropped off from vehicles queuing on the motorway, and making their way to the event by walking down the hard shoulder.

‘Please be aware that fixed penalty tickets can also be issued to pedestrians.