Man arrested by police searching for missing woman Chloe Mitchell

A man has been arrested by police searching for a missing woman.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. The Community Rescue Team was involved with searches for the young woman across Thursday in the Co Antrim town.

On Thursday evening, Sean McCarry from the team said they were set to continue searching into the night. Police said Ms Mitchell was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O'Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday afternoon and is currently helping police with inquiries.

Community Rescue Service search the River Braid in Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disappearance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaCommunity Rescue Service search the River Braid in Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disappearance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Community Rescue Service search the River Braid in Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disappearance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
He added: "We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell. "We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of June 2 into the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.

"Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers." Community groups in Ballymena have also been carrying out searches for Ms Mitchell, including the Harryville Residents Association and Ballykeel and District Community Association.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. A man has been arrested by police searching ChloeChloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. A man has been arrested by police searching Chloe
