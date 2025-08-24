Man dies after being hit by car in west Belfast
The man has been named by the PSNI as Jim (James) McKee from the Grosvenor Road area.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit said: "Shortly after 11.20am , we received a report regarding a pedestrian involved in a collision with an Audi vehicle in the Genoa Street area.
"Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. However, the man sadly passed away at the scene.
"Inquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives.
The PSNI said Distillery Street has reopened.