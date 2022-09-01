Man fatally injured on M2 had fallen from bridge and been struck by a vehicle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported around 2am on Thursday that the man had also been struck by a vehicle.

“Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

PSNI

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.