Man fatally injured on M2 had fallen from bridge and been struck by a vehicle
Police have confirmed that a man killed on the M2 motorway near Ballymena had fallen from a bridge.
A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported around 2am on Thursday that the man had also been struck by a vehicle.
“Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as Royal Black members face abuse during town centre parade - young band members and passersby hear foul mouthed insults and threats
-
2
DUP anger as EU threatens legal retaliation on NI Protocol
-
3
Ould Lammas Fair: 41 images of 'hooves on the street' in Ballycastle
-
4
Stonewall funding: Stormont issued with writ for judicial review by Jamie Bryson
-
5
Orange Victims’ Day 2022: Exhibition in memory of 340 Orange members who lost their lives to terror
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.
“The M2 at Ballymena, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.”