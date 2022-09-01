News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man fatally injured on M2 had fallen from bridge and been struck by a vehicle

Police have confirmed that a man killed on the M2 motorway near Ballymena had fallen from a bridge.

By Mark Rainey
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:43 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported around 2am on Thursday that the man had also been struck by a vehicle.

“Shortly after 2am, it was reported that a male had fallen from a bridge and had been struck by a passing vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to two drivers of vehicles which stopped close to the scene who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

PSNI

Most Popular

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 89 01/09/22.

“The M2 at Ballymena, which was closed for a period of time, has since reopened.”

BallymenaPSNI