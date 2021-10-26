Man’s body recovered from lake in Co Antrim

PSNI

The PSNI said a report was received, expressing concern for the man’s safety in Templepatrick, around 2.05pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report today (Tuesday 26 October) shortly before 2.05pm, for the concern for safety of a man in a lake in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

“Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man’s body was later recovered from the water.

“The local council have been made aware.”

Later on Tuesday, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council issued a statement.

It said: “The Council has been made aware of an incident in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick earlier today.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the Council. As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.