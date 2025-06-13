MBE for Northern Ireland motorbike racing supremo Michael Dunlop

Northern Ireland motorcycling star Michael Dunlop has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours with an MBE.

The 36-year-old made history at the Isle of Man TT in 2024, surpassing his legendary uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins, which had stood for 24 years.

Dunlop won four races at the TT last June to increase his tally to 29. On his return to the Isle of Man this month, he picked up where he left off, winning four more races for a remarkable total of 33 victories since his first win at the renowned motorcycling event in 2009.

It was Dunlop’s third consecutive four-timer at the TT and his fifth in total following back-to-back quadruples in 2013 and 2014. He also set a record for the most TT podiums this year with 50 – three more than English rider John McGuinness’s previous benchmark of 47.

In January, Dunlop was named the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for 2024 in Belfast. At the time, he said he “appreciated” the recognition that had come his way following his unprecedented success.

“Thankfully I’ve been privileged to be in different circles and I’ve been awarded different awards, and I appreciate it,” said Dunlop, who has received the honour for services to motorcycling. “It’s been a tough career for me and for my family, so it’s an honour to be in different circles.”

Dunlop has also won eight times at the North West 200 and has more than 120 Irish road racing victories to his name. His uncle, Joey, was also made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1986.

An astrophysicist and the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland are also among those being honoured by the King in his birthday honours. The region also has the oldest person to be honoured on the list, with 106-year-old Second World War veteran Norman Irwin, from Coleraine, in line for a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Dozens of people from NI have been recognised, including former permanent secretary at the Department of Health Peter May with the Order of the Bath for public service.

Astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, 81, originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh, who as a doctoral student discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967, is to be made a Companion of Honour, and Christine Smith KC, from Co Down, chairwoman of the Urology Services Inquiry, is being made a CBE.Ms Smith said she is “deeply honoured”.“I feel privileged to be the recipient as the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I see it as a recognition of the incredible mentors and champions I have had throughout my career, and I am most grateful for their support.“I also see it as a reflection of the collective effort of my team on the Urology Services Inquiry (USI,) and those I have been lucky to work with on previous inquiries, including the Independent Neurology Inquiry (INI), the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry (RHI) and in particular the Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA).”Meanwhile, Richard Taylor, governor of Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, is being made an OBE.