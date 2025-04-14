McIlroy grand slam victory icing on the cake for hometown bakery selling Rory-themed biscuits, as hometown Holywood celebrates win

Rory McIlroy's face made it on to biscuits in time for the morning rush. Photo: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

​Rory’s grand slam victory is the icing on the cake for a Holywood bakery selling McIlroy-themed biscuits.

​And a special new product showing him hoisting his long-sought Masters trophy was doing a ‘Rory-ing’ trade this morning (14th), more than 200 of them flying out almost as soon as Skinners Bakery could get them on the shelves.

Co-owner Graham McMorris said the shop first created a celebratory version of that classic Northern Irish traybake, the German Biscuit, when the golfing superstar won the Open in 2014, and has carried on the tradition ever since.

“I was in at 3.30am today,” he said. “My wife brought the pictures in with her at eight o’clock, and we started doing the biscuits – and I’ve been doing them ever since.

Baker Graham McMorris with his Rory-themed biscuits.

“I’ve been home twice printing out pictures but I’ve just run out, so I think that’s going to be it for the day. We’ll do more tomorrow. We’ve already had people on the phone asking for some for tomorrow.

“It’s been hard work doing it, but it’s worth it. The town’s buzzing today and the people of Holywood seem to enjoy it.”

Also showing his support was estate agent Connor Browne, partner in town centre business Rodgers And Browne. He’d set up a digital sign in his front window to send out his congratulations to the grand slam champ.

“His achievement was just second to none,” he said. “To be in that position, to win the four majors, is just fabulous.

Connor Browne place a congratulatory message in the window of his estate agents business.

“The support in Holywood is there, this was just a wee nod to that.

“The mood here is fabulous; everyone has always supported Rory, from when he’s not playing well to what he achieved on Sunday. Everybody’s in great form, it’s just nice to see.”

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne was born and raised in Holywood. He’s seen Rory’s rise from local child prodigy to world-conquering hero; watched him as he overcame setbacks and, this weekend, became one of the immortals of the golf world.

And though he’s delighted by his success so far, he’s keen to see where Rory goes next.