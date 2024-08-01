People at the Queen's University Belfast Boat Clubat an Olympic watch-along event for the final of the men's double sculls and women's quadruple sculls. Rowers from Queen's and Methodist College Belfast cheered on local heros former Queen's rowing captain Philip Doyle and former Methody student Rebecca Shorten

Medal success for rowers from across the island of Ireland will inspire the next generation of Olympians, supporters have said.

The medal rush for rowers at the Paris Olympics continued on Thursday as Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch won bronze for Ireland in the final of the men’s double sculls at the Stade Nautique at Vaires sur Marnes.

Barely half an hour later Rebecca Shorten from Belfast was part of Team GB’s women’s four which won silver, narrowly missing out on gold to the Netherlands.

It followed the gold medal success on Wednesday of Hannah Scott from Coleraine in the quadruple sculls.

Ireland's Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle, right, bronze medalists in the men's double sculls final pose for a photo at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Supporters gathered at Queen’s University Belfast’s Boat Club to cheer on the Irish and GB boats in the latest finals.

Doyle, originally from Banbridge in Co Down, started rowing while studying at Queen’s.

Clara McClements, the Ladies’ Captain at the club, said the success of Doyle and Lynch had inspired all those in the club.

She said: “I started rowing when I joined uni in 2021. I had never rowed before. It was a completely new sport for me and I love it.

Great Britain's Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten receive their silver medals during the ceremony for the Women's Rowing Four at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Thursday

“Phil came through the same programme I did. Phil started to row at Queen’s.

“It is great to see you can start this sport later in life and become very good at it very quickly if you approach it with the right attitude.

“Hopefully it will bring new people into the sport which is what we want to do.”

Reacting to the medal success of the Irish boat, she said: “I would say Phil is ecstatic at the minute, he’s been really working hard for years, it is not an easy thing while you are doing a degree but Phil has shown it is definitely worth it in the end.

“Amazing things can be achieved with hard work.”

She added: “The Olympics is such an amazing thing and to see that someone who has gone through the same programme, the same university that I went to can go on and achieve amazing things gives you something to work towards. It is inspiring for everyone.”

Several rowers from Methodist College in Belfast, where Shorten learnt the sport, were at the boat club to cheer on the women’s fours.

Felix O’Gorman, 15, said nobody was disappointed that the team had been narrowly pipped to the gold medal.

He said: “We are all so proud.

“In here it was crazy, everyone was screaming and shouting for Rebecca. The Dutch had it, the British had it, it was just so close.

“Even when they crossed the line no-one knew what the result was.

“Rebecca has come to the boat house a few times, we talk about her quite often, we all know her name. Everyone looks up to her. She is a really lovely person.

“It comes down to skill and determination, she has stuck to the sport and she is so talented.”

He added: “I think she inspires all of us. We all want to be Olympians.

“Seeing results like this, knowing you can be there someday, is motivation to get up in the morning (to train).”

Meanwhile, political leaders on both sides of the border hailed the latest medal successes.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said on social media: “Another medal for Ireland! Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle bring home a hard fought Bronze!

“A tough race but really proud of the lads who rowed their hearts out and were still gaining with more in the tank at the finish.

“Thank you Philip and Daire, you’ve made Ireland proud.”

Writing on X, Tanaiste Micheal Martin said: “Battling and brilliant bronze medal for Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch. Historic and superb achievement.

“A great tribute to the strength and depth of Irish rowing.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the “medals keep on coming for our athletes at the Olympics”.

She added: “Huge congratulations to Rebecca Shortern on winning silver, and Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch on winning bronze!”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “More medals for our amazing NI athletes in Paris!!