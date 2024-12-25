Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morningBaby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning
Baby boy Scott (7lbs 8oz), born at 1.36am pictured at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Christmas morning

Memories made as Christmas Day babies are welcomed into the world at Belfast maternity units

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 25th Dec 2024, 19:01 GMT
Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland 2024

Pictures by Pacemaker Press and Press Eye

Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured with Leanne Wilson and Midwife India Hanna at the Ulster Hospital Maternity.

1. 2024 Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland14.JPG

Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured with Leanne Wilson and Midwife India Hanna at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Mum Natalie Tosh pictured with New Baby boy born at 4.44am Weight 6lbs 8oz at the Ulster Hospital Maternity

2. PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/12/2024 Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland 2024. Mum Natalie Tosh pictured with New Baby boy born at 4.44am Weight 6lbs 8oz at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mum Natalie Tosh pictured with New Baby boy born at 4.44am Weight 6lbs 8oz at the Ulster Hospital Maternity

Photo Sales
Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity

3. PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/12/2024 Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland 2024. Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity

Photo Sales
Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity.

4. PACEMAKER BELFAST 25/12/2024 Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland 2024. Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice