Memories made as Christmas Day babies are welcomed into the world at Belfast maternity units

Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis
Christmas Day babies born in Northern Ireland 2024.
Mum Natalie Tosh pictured with New Baby boy born at 4.44am Weight 6lbs 8oz
Mum Sarah Coyle pictured with Baby Eleanor born at 6.36am Weight 6lbs 2oz and dad Ben Ennis pictured at the Ulster Hospital Maternity.
Mum Katie Ennis pictured with Baby Rosie born at 6.10am Weight 7lbs 12oz
