Missing person: PSNI are extremely concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old

Police in North Belfast are extremely concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old Crystal Pond.

“Crystal Pond was reported missing on the afternoon of Friday February 10th. She was last seen at a filling station on the Crumlin Road at approximately 2.05am on Tuesday February 14th.

“Crystal is of average build with long dark hair and has a nose piercing. She was wearing a black, three quarter length hooded rain coat with black ‘skinny’ style jeans and a pair of white trainers.

14 year old Crystal Pond