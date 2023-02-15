Missing person: PSNI are extremely concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old
The 14 year old was last seen at a filling station at approximately 2.05am on Tuesday February 14th.
Police in North Belfast are extremely concerned for the whereabouts of 14-year-old Crystal Pond.
“Crystal Pond was reported missing on the afternoon of Friday February 10th. She was last seen at a filling station on the Crumlin Road at approximately 2.05am on Tuesday February 14th.
“Crystal is of average build with long dark hair and has a nose piercing. She was wearing a black, three quarter length hooded rain coat with black ‘skinny’ style jeans and a pair of white trainers.
“We are asking for anyone who may have seen Crystal or who may have any information as to her whereabouts to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 653 27/01/23.”