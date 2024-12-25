Missing: Police concerned for welfare of 45 year old man missing since October
Police seek information on missing person
PSNI are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Gary Patterson who has been missing from the Larne area since 7-10th October 2024. Anyone who may know of Gary’s whereabouts or anyone with any information that could assist in locating him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 530 of 20/12/24.
