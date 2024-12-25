Missing: Police concerned for welfare of 45 year old man missing since October

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 25th Dec 2024, 07:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police seek information on missing person

PSNI are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Gary Patterson who has been missing from the Larne area since 7-10th October 2024. Anyone who may know of Gary’s whereabouts or anyone with any information that could assist in locating him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 530 of 20/12/24.

Related topics:PolicePSNILarne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice