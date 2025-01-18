‘Modest single-storey extension’ to Richhill church approved

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Richhill Presbyterian Church, on the Corcreevy Road, will soon have an extended church entrance which will provide an informal seating area, a kitchen/servery and a store room, while the car park will be slightly reconfigured to facilitate the extension.

ABC planning officers explained in their report that they recognised a need for the proposed additional facilities: “This application proposes an extension to an existing church which is considered to be a necessary community facility.

"The principle of the proposed extension is therefore considered acceptable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This application proposes a modest single-storey extension to an existing church which will accommodate an informal seating area, kitchen and store.

Richhill Presbyterian Church, on the Corcreevy Road. Credit: GoogleRichhill Presbyterian Church, on the Corcreevy Road. Credit: Google
Richhill Presbyterian Church, on the Corcreevy Road. Credit: Google

“It is subordinate in scale to the existing church. The design of the proposed extension is sympathetic to the modern design of the existing church.

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

“Considering the modern design and materials of the existing church, the proposed extension will not detract from the appearance or character of the surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Historic Environment Division Historic Buildings were consulted in relation to this proposal.

An artist's impression of Richhill Presbyterian Church with its new extended entrance. Credit: ABC planning portalAn artist's impression of Richhill Presbyterian Church with its new extended entrance. Credit: ABC planning portal
An artist's impression of Richhill Presbyterian Church with its new extended entrance. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The church is already served by a generous level of parking provision. Six existing disabled parking spaces will be removed to accommodate the proposed extension, however the loss of these spaces will be compensated by the establishment of six disabled parking spaces a short distance from the proposed extension.

“Two new standard parking spaces will also be allocated within the existing car park.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice