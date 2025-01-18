‘Modest single-storey extension’ to Richhill church approved
ABC planning officers explained in their report that they recognised a need for the proposed additional facilities: “This application proposes an extension to an existing church which is considered to be a necessary community facility.
"The principle of the proposed extension is therefore considered acceptable.
“This application proposes a modest single-storey extension to an existing church which will accommodate an informal seating area, kitchen and store.
“It is subordinate in scale to the existing church. The design of the proposed extension is sympathetic to the modern design of the existing church.
“Considering the modern design and materials of the existing church, the proposed extension will not detract from the appearance or character of the surrounding area.
“Historic Environment Division Historic Buildings were consulted in relation to this proposal.
“The church is already served by a generous level of parking provision. Six existing disabled parking spaces will be removed to accommodate the proposed extension, however the loss of these spaces will be compensated by the establishment of six disabled parking spaces a short distance from the proposed extension.
“Two new standard parking spaces will also be allocated within the existing car park.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
