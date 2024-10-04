Mother of schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough who died in a tragic road accident in Carrickfergus has won battle for a playpark in her memory
The playground at Bardic Drive in the town’s Antiville estate is to be refurbished after
Carolanne Rodgers appealed to the community for support to restore it and name it ‘Scarlett’s Park’ in her memory.
Scarlett, who was a pupil of Linn Primary School, in Larne, died in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre, on August 9, which left both towns numb with grief.
The playground was one of a number in Mid and East Antrim which had been earmarked for closure by the borough council due to maintenance costs.
A petition to save the playground was signed by 2,153 people and a further 143 contacted the council in opposition to the proposal.
The borough council is now tendering for a contractor to refurbish the facility at Bardic Drive and another at Oakfield Drive, Carrickfergus. A new play park is also to be located at Fisherwick Crescent, Ballymena.
