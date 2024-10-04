Scarlett Rossborough

The mother of eight-year-old schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough who died in a tragic road accident in Carrickfergus last August has won her battle for a playpark in her daughter’s memory.

The playground at Bardic Drive in the town’s Antiville estate is to be refurbished after

Carolanne Rodgers appealed to the community for support to restore it and name it ‘Scarlett’s Park’ in her memory.

Scarlett, who was a pupil of Linn Primary School, in Larne, died in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre, on August 9, which left both towns numb with grief.

The playground was one of a number in Mid and East Antrim which had been earmarked for closure by the borough council due to maintenance costs.

A petition to save the playground was signed by 2,153 people and a further 143 contacted the council in opposition to the proposal.