A special commemoration will take place at Donaghadee Harbour this Sunday for what has been described as the biggest maritime disaster in British waters since WWII.

The MV Princess Victoria ferry set off from Stranraer in Scotland for Larne at 7:45am on 31 January 1953.

However it sank in horrendous weather, with the loss of 136 lives.

The ferry set off in heavy seas and got into difficulties almost as soon as it left the relative shelter of Loch Ryan.

Councillor Beth Adger, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, lays a wreath at the memorial that marks the loss of 136 lives in the sinking of the MV Princess Victoria on 31 January, 1953 which was remembered in the annual commemoration in Larne, Co. Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A huge wave irreparably damaged its stern doors and water began to flood into the car deck.

The ferry limped on towards Larne as a race for survival started for the 127 passengers and 49 crew.

Fewer than 50 of them would survive the day's horrific events.

The loss was felt deeply in both countries with the crew being split about half and half between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

None of the women or children on board survived.

The dead included the Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Maynard Sinclair, and the MP for North Down, Sir Walter Smiles (great grandfather of Bear Grylls).

Alan Alan Couser, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Donaghadee RNLI, says the storm was so bad on that day that it claimed 3000 lives across the UK and Northern Europe.

He is helping organise a commemoration at Donaghadee Harbour at 2:30pm on Sunday, and urges people to bring a warm coat and an umbrella.

"The reason this is so important is because it is the biggest shipping disaster since the Second World War in British waters,” he told the News Letter.

"Over 140 people died, and Donaghadee LifeBoat rescued 33 of the 44 survivors.

"Every year we commemorate it, but this year we are trying to do so a little more mainly because we've all got a little bit older and it is seeping into history. It is very important."

The Galloway News described it at the time as "one of the most tragic chapters" in the area's history.

It estimated 40 families in the Stranraer area had been affected.

"The storm which sent the Victoria to her doom was the worst ever experienced around our shores," it reported.

"The Princess Victoria left Stranraer harbour at 07:45 on Saturday morning.