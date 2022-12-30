Natalie McNally murder: Detectives yet to ID figure with backpack seen leaving neighbourhood

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, and police think she died on Sunday December 18.

In a message issued today, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward.

“Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

Zoom/enhance camera footage of the unknown figure whom police want to trace and stab victim Natalie McNally

“Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

Image released by McNally family of Natalie McNally wearing her REPEAL jumper, in support of the campaign to liberalise abortion law across Ireland

“You can also contact police directly by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2127 of 19/12/22.”