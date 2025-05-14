(L-R) Alderman James Tinsley, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the NI Veterans’ Commissioner David Johnstone

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA has praised the launch of new book which sheds light on veterans’ untold stories from Northern Ireland as a "hugely important contribution to ensuring the honourable service and legacy of so many in our armed forces here is told, truthfully and without tarnish".

The book, which is titled "Veteran Life: Untold Stories of the People Behind the Uniform", offers a human account of the men and women who served and their families during one of the most turbulent periods in British and Irish history.

The book was compiled and edited by Paul Allison, Dr Collette Brownlee and the Education Team including Emma Breadon, at the Irish Linen Museum in Lisburn.

The narrative focuses on the human cost of duty, the burden of memory, and the resilience of those who served along with their families.

The book was officially launched on Tuesday (May 13) at the Irish Linen Museum and Lisburn Museum, and was attended by Emma Little Pengelly MLA, Alderman James Tinsley, the NI Veterans’ Commissioner David Johnstone and local veterans.

Labelling the book as a “timely reminder of the incredible service of so many in Northern Ireland”, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA added: “This book is about more than history — it’s about listening. Many of these veterans and their families have never spoken publicly about their experiences. Their stories deserve to be heard, remembered, and understood in the context of the ongoing conversation about reconciliation and legacy.

"I hope to see more of this type of project. While too many are attempting to besmirch the name and legacy of those who served with honour, it is more important than ever to ensure the truth is told. We owe those who served a huge debt of gratitude.”

