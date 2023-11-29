Jet2holidays has announced Symi as new destination in Greece for Summer 24 from Belfast International Airport.

Symi island

According to Jet2 the latest destination comes with a continued strong demand for holidays to Greece from Belfast International Airport.

And holidaymakers will be able to access this new destination from Belfast International Airport between 19th April and 29th October via Rhodes Airport.

Jet 2

With up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) operating during peak periods to Rhodes, customers and independent travel agents have plenty of opportunity to book holidays to this satellite island off Rhodes.

On arrival into Rhodes Airport, customers will receive accommodation in Rhodes for the first night of their holiday before continuing their journey to Symi the following day via ferry crossing, which takes approximately 1.5 hours.

After arriving in Symi, customers will be transported from the port to their chosen accommodation.

Located in the south-east Aegean, just 24 miles north of Rhodes, Symi is part of the Dodecanese islands.

Known for its beaches, harbour at Symi Town and surrounded by colourful, authentic Greek houses tumbling down the hillside, it is the perfect choice for holidaymakers who want to relax and soak up the slow pace of Greek life.

Jet2holidays is on sale to three resorts in Symi - Symi Town, Pedi and Emporios and is offering a choice of four hotels, including Pedi Beach Hotel, Iapetos Village Hotel, Opera House Apartments and Niriides Hotel & Apartments.

As a result of today’s announcement, Jet2holidays has an unrivalled choice of destinations on sale across Greece from Belfast International Airport for Summer 24.

The company will operate to three destinations in Greece (Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes and Zante) from Belfast International Airport.

In total, Jet2holidays will operate up to four weekly services during peak periods to Greece from Belfast International Airport, representing nearly 40,000 seats on sale and giving customers in Northern Ireland fantastic flexibility when it comes to reaching the Greek sunshine next summer.

Customers travelling to Symi can take advantage of all the benefits of booking a package holiday with Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service, transfers to and from the airport and ATOL protection, along with friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.