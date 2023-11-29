All Sections
Man in 70's dies after one vehicle road collision - police are appealing for information

A man has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Donaghadee last week.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
In a statement the PSNI said the man who died was a pedestrian in his 70’s.

The collision involved a white Toyota Auris in The Meadows area on Thursday, 23rd November.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1564 of 23/11/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

