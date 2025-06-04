New Netflix series Dept. Q taking over the top 10 and most of our our evenings in Northern Ireland

(left to right) Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode and Alexej Manvelov arrive for the special screening of Netflix's Dept Q at the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, central London.

A new Netflix thriller series has started to take over our evenings – Dept. Q.

The new nine part series, Dept Q, is based on a series of novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen and follows Detective Morck who is assigned to run a new cold cases department and for his first case he begins investigating the disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard who went missing four years ago.

The book series is originally based in Copenhagen, Denmark, however for the Netflix series the show's creator Scott Frank moved it from Scandinavia to the heart of Scotland - Edinburgh.

The show kicks off with Carl's accident and the death of a fellow police officer while Carl is investigating, and this was filmed on location at the estate of The Calders in Wester Hailes.

Throughout the series many iconic Edinburgh landmarks also pop up including the cobbled streets of the Royal Mile, St Mary's Episcopal church and the City Chambers where we see Merritt during the first episode working during trial.

Elsewhere the exterior of Carl's home was filmed in the Leith area of Edinburgh in Link's Place.

The production crew also went slightly further afield and filmed in the area of East Lothian to create more scenes.

Matthew Goode has said he was told “don’t read” the crime novel series Department Q before taking on a Netflix show based on the books.

The British actor, 47, known for fantasy show A Discovery Of Witches, and thriller Stoker, is playing a new version of Carl Morck, who was created by the Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

In the adaptation of the Nordic noir novels, the action moves from Copenhagen to the Scottish capital Edinburgh, and is directed and written by multiaward-winning Scott Frank, known for Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit and superhero film Logan.

Carl is a former top-rated detective, who is full of “guilt” after his partner is paralysed and another policeman dies in an attack, before being given a cold case.

At a special screening of Netflix’s Dept. Q at the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho, central London on Tuesday, Goode told the PA news agency that Frank “really freed me up” having it based in Scotland, rather than Denmark.

He added: “I don’t think (making it in Denmark) would have fit this particularly well, it worked for (Swedish noir) Wallander (with Sir Kenneth Branagh).

“He (Scott) said to me, ‘don’t read the novels’, because he also made me English, which made him (Carl) an outsider, and so I was able to develop with Scott a really brilliant sort of socio-political, economic, sort of history of what we thought this English version of Morck would be.”