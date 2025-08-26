New networking initiative Mums / Moms in Business International set up in Craigavon

A new child-friendly networking initiative has been set up for women in business in the Craigavon area.

Local business owner Carrie Dickson said Mums / Moms in Business International (MIB Int) presented an exciting new opportunity to the area for all women in business to be able to network, grow and collaborate.

Carrie, who has run many businesses over the years, said she found networking to be an invaluable way to continue to grow her business.

She has recently become a networking leader for MIB Int and is encouraging all women in business, not just mums, to join their local Facebook community – MIB Int. Business Support Network Craigavon – and to attend the events that she will be hosting.

"The networking events are incredibly friendly and informal with no ‘suited and booted’ approach required, and best of all they are child-friendly,” said Carrie.

"Children of all ages are welcome to attend, which means the events are much more accessible to mums running business who ordinarily might not be able to network.”

The first Craigavon networking event will be held on Monday, September 8 at 10am at The Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan.

A packed (mini) WE Believe Summer event with MIB International, showcasing child-friendly, high-trust networking. This image supports the launch of MIB International Business Support Network Craigavon, led by Carrie Dickson (front right, in black dress).

"I am really looking forward to getting our networking events started and getting to meet so many more of our local business women. I think this is going to be a great way for smaller business owners to grow and collaborate and see growth,” Carrie added.