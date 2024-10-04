Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has granted planning permission for new retail units and eight apartments in Ballymena town centre.

The planned development will involve refurbishment, alterations and change of use from a vacant retail unit and hairdressing/beauty academy at 73–77 and 79-81 Church Street.

A proposal has been approved for two retail units and two two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, five two-bedroom apartments on the first floor and one two-bedroom apartment and shared amenity space, a roof terrace, on the second floor.

Vehicular access will be from Meetinghouse Lane with a new apartment lobby and pedestrian entrance at Church Street. The premises are adjacent to a number of two and three-storey commercial buildings in one of the town centre’s main thoroughfares.

Proposed Church Street location. Photo: Google

A planning supporting and design concept statement says as well as retail units at Church Street, the proposed development will provide “high-quality residential accommodation in the form of eight two-bedroom apartments, creating an attractive and sustainable place to live”.

“A great deal of care has been taken in designing the proposed development, to ensure it avoids any potential for overlooking, overshadowing, loss of light, or other disturbance.

“The proposed development will deliver a high-quality mixed-use incorporating retail and residential uses, wholly suitable and appropriate to this town centre location, providing accommodation types to meet market demand.

“It will create an attractive corner focal point within this central area of Ballymena town centre. It reflects and enhances the existing character of development in the area.

“The introduction of residential use will bring life into Ballymena town centre outside the traditional hours of commercial trading activity.”

A council officer’s report notes: “The locality is characterised by commercial and apartment buildings. The proposal accords with the surrounding land use and context. It is not felt that any negative impacts will result upon the amenity of existing residents.

“The proposal is sited within the town centre with adjacent uses typical of such a setting. A level of infiltration from noise and traffic levels associated with the local context is to be expected.”