New Year Honours: MBE for charity fundraiser Ivan Black 'gets his spark going again'

Ivan Black has raised more than £700,000 for cancer charities

A veteran fundraiser from Northern Ireland said being recognised in the New Year Honours has ignited a spark to raise even more money for charity.

Ivan Black , 62, from Co Tyrone , has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland .

Mr Black said he started raising money for cancer charities 35 years ago after his brother Ian died from leukaemia at the age of 23.

Since then he has raised more than £700,000.

He said: "I made a promise to Ian that day that I would do something every year to keep his memory alive.

"It started off small for local charities, but over the years it has grown.

"I also lost my sister at 47 to breast cancer and my father to stomach cancer.

"That gives me the drive and determination to keep going.

"All I've ever wanted to do is help one person."

He added: "I have climbed Ben Nevis , walked the Inishowen 100 miles, done minibus pulls, I've run a few marathons, a lot of half marathons.

"I organise bingos, afternoon teas; you name it, we've done it. The crazier the better."

Asked if he intended to slow down his relentless pace of charity work, Mr Black said: "Not one bit".

He added: "Getting this has got the spark going again.

"I was lucky enough to win the UTV Pride of Britain award in 2023. I was honoured to get that, but this tops it.

"When I received the notification I couldn't read the letter, I had tears in my eyes.

"I just couldn't believe it. You never fundraise for recognition.

"You do it because you want to help people.

"The way I look at this, this will raise the profile of the fundraising and bring more awareness to cancer research."

Mr Black said he wanted to dedicate the honour to everyone who is battling cancer.

He said: "My brother, my sister, my father, this is all for them.

"I will get the accolades, but every time you do a fundraiser those are the first people to come into my head.

"It will be a relief when the news is finally out, it has been so hard keeping it quiet.