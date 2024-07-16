King Charles III, seen during the King's Parade at Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey, on Monday, has acknowledged how papers help underpin democracy. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

​The king has talked about the importance of newspapers and the media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Scroll down for a link to the News Letter owner David Montgomery on the importance of journalism)

King Charles said that such titles underpin democracy and are "an antidote to mis-information". His Majesty was speaking in a message to News Media Association (NMA) members who are marking the 10th anniversary of the NMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The association calls itself the voice of news media organisations in the UK, representing national, regional and local publishers.

The NMA was created by the merger of the Newspaper Society and the Newspaper Publishers Association in 2014.

In a message to NMA members, the king said: "I appreciate your thoughtful message as you celebrate your first decade, acknowledging the important role the NMA’s members play in underpinning democracy, holding power to account and serving as an antidote to misinformation."

Owen Meredith, who is chief executive of the association, said: "The NMA has played a critical role in uniting the industry and securing key policy reforms in the last ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look ahead to a new parliament and a new government, the NMA will continue to work to ensure news media publishers have both the freedom and the financial sustainability to continue to do what they do best - hold power to account, tell compelling stories, and keep the nation informed and entertained."