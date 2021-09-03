NI golfer Drew Cochrane, sailor Bill Foster and athletes Chloe and Judith MacCombe on sight loss and sporting goals

Blind sailing instructor Bill Foster

“I can’t drive but I can sail a 150ft boat,” jokes 75-year-old sailing instructor Bill Foster, who is registered blind.

The Newtownabbey man, who started to lose his sight in his 30s while working as an engineer, was told that by keeping physically fit he would be able to recover faster from all the inevitable bumps and falls that would occur due to his sight loss. A piece of advice Bill has been very glad of.

He said: “By keeping active and fit, opportunities will come for adventure and then you can take part.”

Chloe MacCombe with guide Catherine, Leona, sight guide, and Judith MacCombe at the recent Mourne Triathlon

Through the charity RNIB, Bill took up tandem cycling, running and rowing.

Bill’s main sport however, is sailing, which he did before he lost his sight with his two sons. He has taken part in many disabled and able bodied competitions, sailed tall ships around Europe, and is now on the committee of Belfast Lough Sailability, regularly sailing with the club.

He said: “Since I was a wee fellow, I had models of tall ships, and liked reading adventure stories about sailing off somewhere, and of pirates and treasure. I’ve been a crew member aboard the Jubilee Sailing Trust’s Lord Nelson tall ship many times now until it was decommissioned in 2019.

“This particular boat was designed with all sorts of disabilities in mind to help you navigate the ship and operate on equal power with any other crew member. For anyone with sight loss there were special notches under grab rails letting you know where you are on the boat and an audio compass meant you could steer with navigator instructions.

Blind golfer Drew Cochrane BEM

“It doesn’t matter what your disability is, you’re encouraged to do everything on the ship, including climbing up the rigging, preparing food, or letting down the sails. You’re treated as equal. It makes me feel great. It’s hard work but it’s fun.

“At Belfast Lough Sailability we encourage everyone to get involved and would welcome anyone with an interest in water sports to come along and give it a try”.

Bill’s motto is ‘Anything is possible’.

“Take inspiration from the side of the Lego box – you’re only limited by your imagination! You just have to be a problem solver, trying to find solutions, exploring the possibilities, and you usually find something that works.”

Twin achievements for Chloe and Judith

Partially-sighted twins Chloe and Judith MacCombe, 26, from Claudy, Co Londonderry, are aspiring triathletes, who are on track for taking part in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The twins took to various sports in university, joining the local rugby club and finding a talent in rowing, starting with the Ireland Pararowing Team in 2015.

At an expo day for other paralympic sports, they were encouraged to consider triathlon training.

Chloe said: “We were asked, ‘can you also swim? cycle? run?, Then why not try triathlons’, and we did!”

“We joined Triathlon Ireland in 2017 and are now looking forward to international races coming up in Spain and Turkey, and potentially Portugal. We’re currently on the lookout for sponsorship.”

The twins would take part in mainstream local triathlons too and Judith said: “The organisers are always so willing to do anything to make our lives easier. They’re always a bit excited to see a tandem bike rocking up. We race alongside everyone else, and just have a different prize giving in each category.

“We do it all with a sighted guide, tethered for swimming at the waist for me, Chloe likes just below the knee, then we’d hold a shoelace between us when running. And of course we’re on the back of the tandem!

“You have to really get in sync with your guide to get the best times, and avoid any mishaps. It can be awkward getting used to, but just takes practice, and the odd elbow to the face.”

Chloe added: “It can be difficult getting available guides sometimes though, especially other women as, particularly for international races, you can’t have a mixed team. So if anyone is interested in becoming a guide please do contact Triathlon Ireland!.”

She added: “Taking part in triathlons has really helped us be able to explain our sight, something we would’ve shied away from in younger years. You do have to explain sometimes that not everyone who is registered blind sees nothing, that it really is a spectrum, and outline ‘this is what you need to do for me’.

“For anyone considering taking up any sport I’d say just try anything and everything. There’s so much out there, you’re bound to find something you enjoy and suits you. Bring a friend. Tell the coach or staff about your sight from the outset and you’ll both know where you stand to just get on with it.”

World-class golfer Drew

An increasing number of blind and partially sighted people are playing golf. They use the same equipment and play almost entirely to the same rules of golf as fully sighted golfers. The one notable exception is that a blind golfer is allowed to ground the club in a hazard without penalty.

All blind golfers are also assisted by a sighted guide who ensures the club head is correctly positioned behind the ball, provides a description of the hole and the distance to hit the shot.

The golfer then plays the stroke. The handicapping system in golf allows blind golfers to play and compete with fully sighted golfers.

After going blind at the age of 39 and spiralling into depression, Ballymena builder Drew Cochrane thought his life was over, until he found blind golf.

Fresh off the green at last month’s ISPS Handa British Blind Open, Drew, now 81 wants to encourage others to consider taking up the sport.

He said: “In the beginning, I was a bit embarrassed at the thought that people would watch me with my guide on the green, but after a while, you get used to it. The benefits are amazing.”

Drew has nothing but praise for his guide, Warren Stewart, from Newtownabbey, who accompanies him during practice and in competitions.

“I can’t thank Warren enough,” said Drew. “Without him I wouldn’t be able to take part.”

This year Drew, current chairman of the NI Blind Golf Association, was honoured with the British Empire Medal in the 2021 Queen’s Honours List for his services to disability sport and mental health.

“For me, sight loss opened up a world of new adventures. I want others to know there is hope. That there is life after sight loss and you can achieve so much.”

Sight loss support charity RNIB is encouraging people in Northern Ireland to ‘see sport differently’.

Robert Shilliday, RNIB Northern Ireland, said: “The benefits of sport are essential to anybody in leading a fulfilled, positive, and healthy life and play a major part of an inclusive society. We want to help break down perceptions that sight loss is a barrier to participating in physical activity and experiencing sport. Some activities may require adapted rules, special equipment or a different setting to effectively take part. Elements such as audio description enable blind or partially sighted spectators to enjoy watching sport alongside everyone else.”