Nice day for an Orange wedding: Hall hosts first nuptials as TUV councillor gets hitched
Usually home to proud Orangemen sharing their history and culture, Ballintoy Orange Hall recently hosted a blushing bride and beaming groom with the nuptials of TUV councillor Allister Kyle and Jill McAllister, a senior caseworker for party leader Jim Allister MP.
The pair picked the venue to reflect their deep community roots and shared pride in local heritage, though its stunning views over the Causeway Coast no doubt sweetened the deal.
Adding a touch of rural charm to the day, Allister arrived at the hall in his tractor, before he and his new wife Jill departed for their wedding reception at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush.
In addition to his political career, the groom is well known locally for his involvement with Coleraine F.C., further highlighting his long-standing commitment to local life and culture.
The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, friends, and colleagues from the Traditional Unionist Voice party, including the top man Jim Allister himself, as well as the wider community.
The historic hall boasts has recently undergone a major refurbishment, breathing new life into a treasured building that now includes unique tourist accommodation while maintaining its traditional character.
Originally built as a schoolhouse, the hall later became home to the Ballintoy Rising Sons of William LOL 803, and has long been a focal point for gatherings, meetings, and community events in the area.
In generations gone by, lodge members would have met by firelight and tilly lamps, a practice remembered fondly by older members. While Allister himself is too young to have known those days, his family generations would have been among those who gathered under those historic circumstances – a legacy he takes great pride in continuing as a member of the lodge today.
The landmark wedding not only celebrated the union of Allister and Jill but has also shone a spotlight on the enduring heritage and evolving story of Ballintoy Orange Hall, a treasured part of Northern Ireland’s cultural landscape.